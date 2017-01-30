Oops – Sheldon boys basketball coaches forgot something

The mascot is Huskies, but Road Warriors would fit, too.
The top-ranked Sheldon High School boys have played some of their best basketball away from home. The Huskies won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas and reached the final of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Classic in Palm Springs, falling 91-82 to national power and defending CIF State Open Division champion Chino Hills.
Sheldon didn’t play its first home game until Jan. 4, an 86-53 victory over Monterey Trail to open Delta League play. On Friday, the Huskies beat Monterey Trail 99-33 to open the second half of league play, then left the Elk Grove Unified School District campus at 4 a.m. Saturday for a one-day showcase in Rolling Hills, some 405 miles and eight hours away in Los Angeles County.
Sheldon didn’t look the part of a polished team, literally. Amid fatigue and juggling multiple tasks, the coaches forgot to pack the team’s road uniforms. The Huskies borrowed Cerritos College practice tops and wore shorts coach Joey Rollings purchased at a sporting goods store.
Sheldon trailed Orange Lutheran 49-31 in the third quarter but closed the gap with an 18-0 run and won 64-63 on Elishja Duplechan’s floater with 15 seconds left. The Huskies used man-to-man defense, headed by Drew Cobb and LJ Williams, to deny Orange Lutheran a basket down the stretch.
“We made it work, somehow,” Rollings said Monday, laughing. “I went to the director (of the event) and said, ‘We’ve got a problem. We don’t have uniforms.’
“We got the tops and I got 14 pairs of mesh shorts at Big 5, thinking they’re all adult sizes. We got a large youth and a medium youth. But we made it work and wound up with an extra pair. We’ve got to give our kids different challenges.”
11 3-pointers by St. Francis’ Janae Fairbrook in a 41-point performance against Grant
Elk Grove forfeits – Elk Grove has forfeited nine boys basketball victories because of improper CIF transfer eligibility paperwork.
Athletic director Seth Boyle accepted the blame.
“I totally want to make sure this falls 100 percent on my head,” Boyle said. “Coach (Dustin Monday) is in the middle of the season. I don’t need the (players or parents) getting mad at him. I am a big boy. I can take it.”
Elk Grove’s record is now 3-18.
Sac High wins thriller – Sayvon Hines was mobbed by his teammates after hitting a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Sacramento past Kennedy 57-54 in a Metropolitan Conference game Friday.
Hines, a fourth-year varsity guard, had 26 points to keep the Dragons (6-1 in league) 1 1/2 games behind first-place Burbank (8-0).
Delta sharpshooters– Janae Fairbrook, as the saying goes, came to play last week.
Last Tuesday, the St. Francis senior had 41 points and made a school-record 11 3-pointers, including 10 in a row, as the No. 4 Troubadours routed Grant 87-31 in Delta League play. Fairbrook made 11 of16 threes and was 14 for 20 for the game.
50 Consecutive Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League wins by the Valley Christian Academy girls basketall team
In the annual Holy Court rivalry against Christian Brothers on Saturday, Julia Razo had 27 points and Fairbrook 14 in a 79-65 victory for St. Francis’ team’s seventh consecutive victory.
The Troubadors’ last loss was Jan. 10, 54-44 at No. 3 Elk Grove. The rematch is Wednesday at St. Francis.
Upstart Davis rolled past Elk Grove 73-53 on Friday, leaving the Thundering Herd and Troubadours tied for first place at 7-1. Kelsey Forrester had 23 points and Cristina Oliva 20 for Davis, 6-2 in league.
Valley Christian streak – Marissa Flood scored 21 points last Tuesday to power Valley Christian Academy of Roseville past Sacramento Country Day 79-51, the program’s 50th consecutive Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League victory. Valley Christian won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championships in 2014 and 2015.
Bella Vista milestone – Longtime Bella Vista wrestling coach Mike Lee earned his 300th dual-match victory last week, beating Antelope. To celebrate, the Broncos and their feeder program, Carnegie Middle School, will face Ponderosa and its feeder school, Sierra Ridge, on Tuesday at Bella Vista. It’s also Senior Night for Bella Vista, which has a decades-long tradition in wrestling, including 10 Sac-Joaquin Section champions, seven state champions, 40 state medalists and eight All-Americans.
Girls Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. Sacramento (2) 14-7
2. McClatchy (1) 18-3
3. Elk Grove (3) 17-4
4. St. Francis (5) 14-7
5. West Campus (6) 16-3
6. Folsom (7) 19-3
7. Oak Ridge (4) 13-9
8. Antelope (8) 13-6
9. Rio Linda (10) 18-5
10. River City (9) 15-7
11. Roseville (11) 14-6
12. Davis (17) 13-7
13. Foothill (13) 20-2
14. Woodcreek (15) 13-9
15. Capital Christian (16) 14-7
16. Franklin (18) 13-8
17. Argonaut (19) 20-2
18. Cosumnes Oaks (–) 14-6
19. Whitney (14) 13-7
20. Union Mine (–) 13-6
Boys Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. Sheldon (1) 19-2
2. Woodcreek (2) 20-2
3. Burbank (3) 19-2
4. Capital Christian (4) 12-7
5. Grant (6) 17-5
6. Folsom (5) 16-6
7. Vista del Lago (8) 17-4
8. Jesuit (7) 11-10
9. Christian Brothers (9) 13-8
10. Placer (10) 19-3
11. Rio Linda (11) 20-2
12. Roseville (12) 12-8
13. Whitney (13) 16-4
14. Ponderosa (–)13-7
15. Sacramento (18) 11-9
16. Yuba City (–) 14-8
17. Inderkum (–) 15-6
18. Granite Bay (16) 13-8
19. West Campus (–) 13-9
20. Liberty Ranch (–) 15-7
Joe Davidson
