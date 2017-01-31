Where they’re headed: Locals to sign national letters of intent

Sacramento-area high school football players signing letters of intent with Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision schools.
Name
High School
Position
College
Nick Amoah
Davis
OL
UC Davis
Truman Andrus
Oak Ridge
LB
UC Davis
Calvin Brownholtz
Jesuit
QB
UTEP
Alex Cook
Sheldon
WR/DB
Washington
Trajon Cotton
Inderkum
DB
Oregon State
Elijah Dotson
Antelope
RB
Weber State
Josh Falo
Inderkum
TE
USC or Oregon
Tucker Fisk
Davis
TE
Stanford
Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula
Inderkum
LB
Wyoming
Jarrod Green
Cosumnes Oaks
DB
Utah State
Jimmy Jaggers
Roseville
TE
UCLA
DJ Johnson
Burbank
DE
Miami
Weston Jones
Capital Christian
TE
Army
Victor Jones
Inderkum
DE
Wyoming
Tariq Hollandsworth
Sacramento
RB
UNLV
Ravontae Holt
Sheldon
OL/DL
Wyoming
Robert Holt
Monterey Trail
DB
Portland State
Mason Hurst
Del Oro
DB/WR
Cal Poly
Isaiah Lewis
Granite Bay
DB
Colorado
Damario Mclean
Elk Grove
DB
Hawaii
Evan Michalet
Folsom
WR/DB
San Jose State
Ariel Ngata
Folsom
LB
Washington
Gavin Reinwald
Elk Grove
TE
Cal
Stone Smartt
Del Oro
QB
Northern Arizona
Drake Stallworth
Folsom
WR
Hawaii
Cameron Stone
Oak Ridge
DB
Harvard
Orlando Umana
Grant
OL
Utah
Tyler Vander Waal
Christian Brothers
QB
Wyoming
Dawson Weber
Pleasant Grove
DB
North Dakota State
For updates/corrections and to ensure publication, email jdavidson@sacbee.com
