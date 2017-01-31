Joe Davidson

January 31, 2017 6:17 PM

Where they’re headed: Locals to sign national letters of intent

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

Sacramento-area high school football players signing letters of intent with Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision schools.

Name

High School

Position

College

Nick Amoah

Davis

OL

UC Davis

Truman Andrus

Oak Ridge

LB

UC Davis

Calvin Brownholtz

Jesuit

QB

UTEP

Alex Cook

Sheldon

WR/DB

Washington

Trajon Cotton

Inderkum

DB

Oregon State

Elijah Dotson

Antelope

RB

Weber State

Josh Falo

Inderkum

TE

USC or Oregon

Tucker Fisk

Davis

TE

Stanford

Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula

Inderkum

LB

Wyoming

Jarrod Green

Cosumnes Oaks

DB

Utah State

Jimmy Jaggers

Roseville

TE

UCLA

DJ Johnson

Burbank

DE

Miami

Weston Jones

Capital Christian

TE

Army

Victor Jones

Inderkum

DE

Wyoming

Tariq Hollandsworth

Sacramento

RB

UNLV

Ravontae Holt

Sheldon

OL/DL

Wyoming

Robert Holt

Monterey Trail

DB

Portland State

Mason Hurst

Del Oro

DB/WR

Cal Poly

Isaiah Lewis

Granite Bay

DB

Colorado

Damario Mclean

Elk Grove

DB

Hawaii

Evan Michalet

Folsom

WR/DB

San Jose State

Ariel Ngata

Folsom

LB

Washington

Gavin Reinwald

Elk Grove

TE

Cal

Stone Smartt

Del Oro

QB

Northern Arizona

Drake Stallworth

Folsom

WR

Hawaii

Cameron Stone

Oak Ridge

DB

Harvard

Orlando Umana

Grant

OL

Utah

Tyler Vander Waal

Christian Brothers

QB

Wyoming

Dawson Weber

Pleasant Grove

DB

North Dakota State

For updates/corrections and to ensure publication, email jdavidson@sacbee.com

Related content

Joe Davidson

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

View more video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos