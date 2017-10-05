A year ago, Folsom dominated Del Oro to reclaim No. 1. Can Golden Eagles settle score?

The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down five Friday night games of note. All start between 7-7:30 p.m.:
No. 6 Del Oro (4-2) at No. 1 Folsom (6-0) – A year ago, Del Oro inched up to No. 1 after Folsom lost to Sacramento, and the Bulldogs rolled 42-7 with six touchdown passes, en route to another Sierra Foothill League championship. Del Oro has a good memory.
No. 7 Rocklin (4-1) at No. 2 Oak Ridge (5-0) – Every week is an SFL showcase, and defense has been the unsung element for both squads here with Nate Otto leading the host Trojans and Blayden Brown the Thunder.
No. 10 Jesuit (3-2) at No. 11 Elk Grove (3-2) – Both are riding three-game winning streaks after losing to heavies to open the season, and both Delta League title contenders run a ton with a bevy of backs in what figures to be a high-scoring track meet.
No. 19 Bear River (5-0) at Lincoln (4-1) – The Pioneer Valley League kicks off with two games that feel like title tilts, including this one, as Lincoln was a bounce away from also being 5-0.
No. 20 Colfax (5-0) at Placer (4-1) – In an era of field turf, Placer still rocks the natural grass, home of multiple championship teams over the decades, and the same rings true for Colfax.
This weekend’s schedule (Oct. 5-7)
All games start between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:
Thursday
Rio Americano at El Camino
Friday
Top 20
No. 6 Del Oro at No. 1 Folsom
No. 7 Rocklin at No. 2 Oak Ridge
No. 3 Inderkum at River City
No. 4 Sacramento vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Sheldon at Davis
No. 9 Franklin vs. No. 17 Monterey Trail at Cosumnes Oaks
No. 10 Jesuit at No. 11 Elk Grove
Roseville at No. 12 Antelope
Cosumnes Oaks at No. 13 Del Campo
Woodland at No. 14 River Valley
No. 15 Grant vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon
Bishop Manogue-Nevada at No. 16 Capital Christian
No. 19 Bear River at Lincoln
No. 20 Colfax at Placer
Bye: No. 5 Granite Bay
Other games
Valley at Burbank, 6 p.m.
Mesa Verde vs. Natomas
Dixon at Marysville
Center at Foothill
Rosemont at El Dorado
Cordova at Galt
Liberty Ranch at Union Mine
Woodcreek at Nevada Union
Bella Vista at Oakmont
Ponderosa at Whitney
Vista del Lago at Casa Roble
Delta at Western Sierra
Highlands at Rio Vista
Rio Linda at Yuba City
Pioneer at Millennium
Valley Christian at Woodland Christian
San Juan vs. Encina at El Camino
Kennedy vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium
Johnson vs. Florin at Monterey Trail
Saturday
No. 18 Christian Brothers vs. Mira Loma at Hughes Stadium
