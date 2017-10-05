More Videos

    Here's a look at football powerhouse Del Oro and three other teams to keep an eye on.

A year ago, Folsom dominated Del Oro to reclaim No. 1. Can Golden Eagles settle score?

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 3:47 PM

The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down five Friday night games of note. All start between 7-7:30 p.m.:

No. 6 Del Oro (4-2) at No. 1 Folsom (6-0) – A year ago, Del Oro inched up to No. 1 after Folsom lost to Sacramento, and the Bulldogs rolled 42-7 with six touchdown passes, en route to another Sierra Foothill League championship. Del Oro has a good memory.

No. 7 Rocklin (4-1) at No. 2 Oak Ridge (5-0) – Every week is an SFL showcase, and defense has been the unsung element for both squads here with Nate Otto leading the host Trojans and Blayden Brown the Thunder.

No. 10 Jesuit (3-2) at No. 11 Elk Grove (3-2) – Both are riding three-game winning streaks after losing to heavies to open the season, and both Delta League title contenders run a ton with a bevy of backs in what figures to be a high-scoring track meet.

No. 19 Bear River (5-0) at Lincoln (4-1) – The Pioneer Valley League kicks off with two games that feel like title tilts, including this one, as Lincoln was a bounce away from also being 5-0.

No. 20 Colfax (5-0) at Placer (4-1) – In an era of field turf, Placer still rocks the natural grass, home of multiple championship teams over the decades, and the same rings true for Colfax.

This weekend’s schedule (Oct. 5-7)

All games start between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:

Thursday

Rio Americano at El Camino

Friday

Top 20

No. 6 Del Oro at No. 1 Folsom

No. 7 Rocklin at No. 2 Oak Ridge

No. 3 Inderkum at River City

No. 4 Sacramento vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Sheldon at Davis

No. 9 Franklin vs. No. 17 Monterey Trail at Cosumnes Oaks

No. 10 Jesuit at No. 11 Elk Grove

Roseville at No. 12 Antelope

Cosumnes Oaks at No. 13 Del Campo

Woodland at No. 14 River Valley

No. 15 Grant vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

Bishop Manogue-Nevada at No. 16 Capital Christian

No. 19 Bear River at Lincoln

No. 20 Colfax at Placer

Bye: No. 5 Granite Bay

Other games

Valley at Burbank, 6 p.m.

Mesa Verde vs. Natomas

Dixon at Marysville

Center at Foothill

Rosemont at El Dorado

Cordova at Galt

Liberty Ranch at Union Mine

Woodcreek at Nevada Union

Bella Vista at Oakmont

Ponderosa at Whitney

Vista del Lago at Casa Roble

Delta at Western Sierra

Highlands at Rio Vista

Rio Linda at Yuba City

Pioneer at Millennium

Valley Christian at Woodland Christian

San Juan vs. Encina at El Camino

Kennedy vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium

Johnson vs. Florin at Monterey Trail

Saturday

No. 18 Christian Brothers vs. Mira Loma at Hughes Stadium

Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

