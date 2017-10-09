New blood in Top 20 rankings wears orange. Others left red-faced in week of change

More Videos 1:18 Behind the scenes with the area's high school football teams Pause 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:24 Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 2:22 Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now' 0:32 Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire 1:48 Meteorologist offers breakdown of Sunday's high winds 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:48 How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 1:57 Why Southern California reluctantly backed the State Water Project Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Toughness and fundamentals in the trenches': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch Here's a look at the storied Grant High Pacers and three other preps football teams to keep an eye on. Here's a look at the storied Grant High Pacers and three other preps football teams to keep an eye on.

Here's a look at the storied Grant High Pacers and three other preps football teams to keep an eye on.