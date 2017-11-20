Big rematches in high school football playoffs, including PVL teams meeting for titles

It’s rematch time with scores to settle or defend as the high school football playoffs figure to heat up while temperatures continue to chill.
The Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals Friday are defined by programs used to one another.
Top-seeded Folsom (12-0) readies for No. 4 Jesuit (10-2), which has won 10 consecutive games since getting routed 55-9 by the Bulldogs.
It would be ludicrous thinking to expect a similar blowout, as Jesuit has come on strong behind quarterback Hank Harvego, receiver/defensive back Josh Farr, running back Isaiah Rutherford and fullback/linebacker Jason Gallagher.
Never miss a local story.
Folsom has rolled with quarterback Kaiden Bennett, brothers Joe and Daniyel Ngata and a strong defense that includes Tanner Ward. Folsom is aiming for its eighth consecutive section finals bid, and Folsom and Jesuit have urged their student rooting sections to come out in full force.
In the other D-I semifinal, defending champion St. Mary’s, the No. 3 seed, visits second-seeded Oak Ridge a year after the Stockton-based Rams beat the Trojans 61-21 in a semifinal. Dusty Frampton rushed for four touchdowns in that contest and finished with 2,345 yards and 45 scores as the Rams advanced to the CIF State Division I title game. Frampton, now a senior, has rushed for 1,506 yards and 22 touchdowns this year.
Oak Ridge rolled its first two opponents this season and expects to have star quarterback Marco Baldacchino back after he sat the last two games with a knee strain. Matt Jenner filled in, tossing 11 touchdowns with no interceptions.
There are no rematches in D-II as No. 4 Del Campo and No. 1 Granite Bay are playing for the first time, as are No. 7 Del Oro and No. 3 Central Catholic.
In D-III, No. 3 Christian Brothers earned another shot against No. 2 Manteca, which beat the Falcons 36-35 on Sept. 1 with a last-second two-point conversion.
In the D-IV finals Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks High, top-seeded Placer faces Pioneer Valley League rival Center, the third seed, in a rematch of a league game the Hillmen won 38-13 on Oct. 13. In D-V, PVL rivals Bear River, the sixth seed, and No. 5 Colfax meet after the Falcons won the regular-season meeting 31-14.
Cross country – The 31st CIF State Cross Country Championships will be Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, the host site for the 5,000-meter course since the event started in 1987.
For complete entries list visit cifstate.org/cross_country.
The McClatchy boys beat Jesuit for the Division I team title and will be led in Fresno by Derek Lin, Amos Karlsen, Marcos Fredrickson, Stephon Crocker, Emmett McMahon, Maceo Powers and Jonah Wiener-Brock.
Other regional boys runners to look for include Collin Ullrich of Liberty Ranch, Matt Strangio of Jesuit, Garrett Gough of Nevada Union, Damian King of Bella Vista and Jesus Reyes of Placer.
The section’s overall winner, regardless of division, was Olivia O’Keeffe of Davis, and she sets aim at defending her CIF State cross country championship.
Also expecting to medal are defending CIF State 1,600-meter champion Elena Denner of Oak Ridge, who was second, followed by Alize Hartke of Oakmont and Sydney Vandergrift of St. Francis.
Area state champions over the years include for the boys: Reggie Williams of River City in D-III in 1987, Matt Farley of Jesuit in D-II in 1993, Stuart Eastman of Placer in D-III in 2000 and James Tracy of Del Campo in D-III in 2007.
For the girls: Jamie Witt of Folsom in D-II in 1998, Rachel Bryan of Laguna Creek in D-I in 2002 and 2003, Caitlin Chock of Granite Bay in D-II in 2002 and 2003, Maggie Bell of Grantie Bay in D-II in 2012 and Fiona O’Keeffe of Davis in D-I in 2013 and 2014.
Jesuit has won nine team championships, tied for the most all time for any division, and the Del Campo boys are the only other area school to win a title, doing so in in D-II in 1995. No area girls team has won a team title.
Volleyball – Granite Bay beat Moreau Catholic of Hayward 3-1 and Pleasant Valley of Chico 3-0 to advance to the CIF NorCal Division II semifinals against top-seeded Carlmont of Belmont on Tuesday.
Granite Bay won the 2013 CIF D-I title with a 45-0 record under coach Tricia Plummer, who is in her fourth season with the program.
Nevada Union lost to Sacred Heart Prep in a D-II quarterfinal.
In D-IV, Colfax visits Carondelet of Concord in a semifinal after beating Willows 3-1 and Del Norte of Crescent City 3-2.
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
Comments