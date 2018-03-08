Pleasant Valley High School (Chico) junior guard Chloe Mayer stunned the Sacramento High Dragons on Wednesday night, March 7, 2018, to lift the Vikings to a 47-46 victory with this winning shot. Action News Now
Here's the amazing buzzer-beater that lifted Chico girls basketball team over Sac High

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 11:59 AM

Chloe Mayer has a flair for the dramatic, and she especially enjoys sticking it to the best girls basketball teams in Sacramento.

A 5-foot-4 junior guard for Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Mayer stunned the Sacramento Dragons on Wednesday night in a CIF Northern California Regional Division II contest.

In sizing up an attempt, Mayer dribbled on top of the key, and dribbled some more to get space, and then unleashed a 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Vikings to a 47-46 victory. Mayer barely escaped the harm amid a crush of humanity as students and fans flooded the floor to celebrate. She had 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Teammate Sirena Tuitele had 23 points.

Winners of 14 consecutive games, top-seeded Pleasant Valley (22-4) will host Silver Creek of San Jose in the next round on Saturday at Varley Gym.

On Dec. 7, Mayer's last-play 3 beat Bee No. 1 Folsom 59-57. The next night, Mayer had 23 points in a 67-60 win over St. Francis. And in a 63-43 victory over Woodcreek that same month, Mayer produced 15.

She has made 56 3-pointers this season, including a season-high nine for 36 points last month against rival Chico.

Pleasant Valley has enjoyed athletic success of late, including the football team winning the CIF State Division IV-A championship in 2016 over St. Anthony of Long Beach, 50-49. The program's most famous alum, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, celebrated the achievements of the football team on social media.

The girls basketball team went a school-record best 26-2 in 2016, falling to Elk Grove in the NorCal Division II finals at Arco Arena, 56-45.

  Comments  

