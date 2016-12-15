River Cats hire veteran minor-league manager Dave Brundage

The Sacramento River Cats have hired veteran minor-league manager Dave Brundage to head the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate this season.
He replaces Jose Alguacil as manager. Alguacil is now the Giants’ first base coach.
Brundage has nearly two decades of minor-league managing experience and spent the past four seasons with the International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A team.
Last year, Brundage led the IronPigs to an 85-58 record, the second-best mark in Triple-A, though he was released by Philadelphia at the end of the season. His four-year record was 286-289.
Brundage, 52, made his managerial debut in 1995 with the Class A-Advanced Riverside Pilots of the California League but has spent most of his managerial career at the Double- or Triple-A levels.
He made his Triple-A debut in 2006 with the Tacoma Rainers, then spent six seasons managing the Triple-A Richmond/Gwinnett Braves. He led Richmond to the International League championship in 2007.
He also managed the Double-A Memphis Chicks and San Antonio Missions.
Brundage has a career record of 1,371-1,315in 19 seasons.
He grew up in Salem, Ore., played at Oregon State and was taken by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 1986 amateur draft. An outfielder-first baseman who also appeared in 39 games as a pitcher, Brundage spent 10 minor league seasons with the Phillies and Mariners organizations.
The River Cats also announced the return of pitching coach Dwight Bernard, hitting coach Damon Minor, athletic trainer LJ Petra and strength and conditioning coach Adam Vish.
GWL adds team – A new Yuba City baseball franchise will join the Great West League this coming season. It will be the amateur league’s sixth team, and the yet-to-be named club will share the Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville with the Marysville Gold Sox, a league counterpart.
The Yuba City Baseball Club will be owned and operated by Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball, Inc.
The Great West League is a summer collegiate wood bat league that includes teams in Chico, Lincoln and Medford and Portland, Ore.
Each team will play a 60-game schedule.
Bill Paterson: 916-326-5506, @SacBee_BillP
Comments