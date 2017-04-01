Yuba City’s Brock Stassi shows passion, emotion of making MLB roster for Phillies

Brock Stassi, the 27-year-old first baseman/right fielder from Yuba City, was informed by the Phillies this week that he made the roster after an impressive showing in spring training.
Stassi was overwhelmed with emotion at receiving the good news.
“My scout Joey Davis drafted me 33rd round,” Stassi said Thursday holding back tears. “He saw something in me and I’m so thankful, thankful.”
Brock’s younger brother, Max, is a 26-year-old catcher for the Astros. Max congratulated him.
Congrats to my big brother @brockstassi28 !!! I couldn't be happier!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBqcRtVJdX— Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) March 30, 2017
A 33rd-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2011, Brock Stassi hit .267 in 117 games with the Phillies' Triple-A club in Lehigh Valley.
Thanks to everyone who called, texted and messaged me these past couple days. It's been unreal and am looking forward to this opportunity!— Brock Stassi (@brockstassi28) March 31, 2017
