Why hit just one home run in a game? Some major leaguers have doubled up

Hitting one home run in a game? For some major leaguers this season, that’s just not enough.
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner got the party started with his two-homer game on Opening Day.
Since then, 12 others have matched the feat – and the season is only eight days old as of Sunday. Among those to hit two out is A’s outfielder Khris Davis and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who was matched by San Diego’s Manuel Margot in that game.
There’s only been one day this year when nobody hit two out. That was on April 4, when 17 players went yard, all of them just once. Slackers.
Here are a few quick notes:
▪ Bumgarner became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to hit two home runs on Opening Day.
▪ Three teams have two players to accomplish the feat (Giants, Braves, Dodgers).
▪ Four players went yard twice on April 6.
▪ For the 13 players who’ve hit two homers in a game, only seven have done it in a win.
▪ No third baseman has accomplished the feat. This includes power hitters such as Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, Toronto’s Josh Donaldson and Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria.
Here’s a breakdown of this season’s double-dinger days:
Date
Player
Opponent
Result
April 9
1B Freddie Freeman, Braves
at Pirates
L, 6-5 (10)
April 8
SS Aledmys Diaz, Cardinals
vs. Reds
W, 10-4
April 7
1B Brandon Belt, Giants
at Padres
L, 7-6
April 7
OF Manuel Margot, Padres
vs Giants
W, 7-6
April 6
OF Matt Kemp, Braves
at Mets
L, 6-2
April 6
OF Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
vs. Padres
W, 10-2
April 6
OF Daniel Nava, Phillies
at Reds
L, 7-4
April 6
C Geovany Soto, White Sox
vs. Tigers
W, 11-2
April 5
SS Francisco Lindor, Indians
at Rangers
W, 9-6
April 3
OF Khris Davis, A’s
vs. Angels
W, 4-2
April 3
2B Rougned Odor, Rangers
vs. Indians
L, 8-5
April 3
C Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers
vs. Padres
W, 14-3
April 2
P Madison Bumgarner, Giants
vs. Diamondbacks
L, 6-5
