Baseball

April 9, 2017 10:17 PM

Why hit just one home run in a game? Some major leaguers have doubled up

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

Hitting one home run in a game? For some major leaguers this season, that’s just not enough.

Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner got the party started with his two-homer game on Opening Day.

Since then, 12 others have matched the feat – and the season is only eight days old as of Sunday. Among those to hit two out is A’s outfielder Khris Davis and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who was matched by San Diego’s Manuel Margot in that game.

There’s only been one day this year when nobody hit two out. That was on April 4, when 17 players went yard, all of them just once. Slackers.

Here are a few quick notes:

▪ Bumgarner became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to hit two home runs on Opening Day.

▪ Three teams have two players to accomplish the feat (Giants, Braves, Dodgers).

▪ Four players went yard twice on April 6.

▪ For the 13 players who’ve hit two homers in a game, only seven have done it in a win.

▪ No third baseman has accomplished the feat. This includes power hitters such as Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, Toronto’s Josh Donaldson and Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria.

Here’s a breakdown of this season’s double-dinger days:

Date

Player

Opponent

Result

April 9

1B Freddie Freeman, Braves

at Pirates

L, 6-5 (10)

April 8

SS Aledmys Diaz, Cardinals

vs. Reds

W, 10-4

April 7

1B Brandon Belt, Giants

at Padres

L, 7-6

April 7

OF Manuel Margot, Padres

vs Giants

W, 7-6

April 6

OF Matt Kemp, Braves

at Mets

L, 6-2

April 6

OF Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

vs. Padres

W, 10-2

April 6

OF Daniel Nava, Phillies

at Reds

L, 7-4

April 6

C Geovany Soto, White Sox

vs. Tigers

W, 11-2

April 5

SS Francisco Lindor, Indians

at Rangers

W, 9-6

April 3

OF Khris Davis, A’s

vs. Angels

W, 4-2

April 3

2B Rougned Odor, Rangers

vs. Indians

L, 8-5

April 3

C Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers

vs. Padres

W, 14-3

April 2

P Madison Bumgarner, Giants

vs. Diamondbacks

L, 6-5

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Tim Tebow's first minor league home run in slow motion

View more video

Sports Videos