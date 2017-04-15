Baseball

April 15, 2017 5:31 PM

Baseball’s best pay tribute on Jackie Robinson Day

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

Saturday was no ordinary day at the ballpark.

It was Jackie Robinson Day, with all MLB players and managers wearing the retired No. 42 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

In addition to pregame festivities, a full 15-game schedule and the unveiling of a statue at Dodger Stadium, the day saw MLB stars pay digital tribute to the legend:

Robinson’s historic career was summarized succinctly in a tweet by @ESPNStatsInfo:

Jackie Robinson Day has been celebrated since 2004 and the tradition of all uniformed players and managers wearing No. 42 goes back to 2009. New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who retired after the 2013 season, was the last player to wear the retired number.

 
