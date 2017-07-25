U.S. Team's Rhys Hoskins, of the Philadelphia Phillies, hits a single during the first inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Miami.
Ex-Sac State star in International League home run chase

By Anthony Sorci

July 25, 2017 7:27 AM

Rhys Hoskins, the ex-Jesuit High School and Sacramento State slugger, smacked his International League-tying 23rd home run Monday night for the Leigh IronPigs of Allentown, Pa., in a 9-3 loss to Gwinnett.

Hoskins shares the league’s home run lead with teammate Dylan Cozens. Hoskins, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A team, leads the IL in RBI with 75 this season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound first baseman crushed 38 homers last season in Double A.

“Rhys is doing everything he needs to do in Triple A, and the timing of the player’s promotion has to do with his own performance but also with opportunity,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak told the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this season.

Hoskins, 24, is in his fourth season in the minor leagues. The Phillies drafted him in the fifth round in 2014 after he earned Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

 
