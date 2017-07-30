New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is tied for the major league lead with 33 home runs this season. Judge is a native of Linden, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.
New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is tied for the major league lead with 33 home runs this season. Judge is a native of Linden, about 50 miles south of Sacramento. Kathy Willens The Associated Press
New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is tied for the major league lead with 33 home runs this season. Judge is a native of Linden, about 50 miles south of Sacramento. Kathy Willens The Associated Press

Baseball

Aaron Judge’s jersey rules auction sales numbers over last 15 years

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 30, 2017 4:49 PM

The verdict is in: Aaron Judge’s jersey has commanded the most money for a player’s uniform in recent years.

The jersey worn during the major league debut of the New York Yankees’ rookie outfielder sold for $160,644.05, according to The Associated Press.

Other sites, such as ESPN and Deadspin, had a slightly lower figure, but Steiner Auctions, which ran the online sale, told AP the final cost includes commission.

Still, the Linden native’s shirt sold for the highest amount of any player in the top four U.S. sports leagues over the last 15 years, according to ESPN. The previous record over that time was $135,060 for the 2017 NBA Finals jersey worn by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Judge made his major league debut in a home game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 13, 2016. In his first at-bat, he belted a shot over the center field wall off Matt Andriese.

Fast-forwarding to the present, Judge is tied for the major league lead with 33 home runs. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton has the same number but has 17 more at-bats.

Judge has already broken the team’s home run record for a rookie and could play in as many as 59 more games this regular season. Joe DiMaggio set the previous rookie mark with 29 homers in 1936.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Panda's comeback trail runs through Raley Field

Panda's comeback trail runs through Raley Field 2:35

Panda's comeback trail runs through Raley Field
Pablo Sandoval warms up for River Cats debut 0:53

Pablo Sandoval warms up for River Cats debut
Giants lacked power as they struggled through season's first half 1:29

Giants lacked power as they struggled through season's first half

View More Video