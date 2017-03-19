‘Really, really cool to be the point leader’ – Social media reacts to Larson’s finish

Kyle Larson continues to knock on the door. It just hasn’t quite been answered yet.
The Elk Grove native finished in second place for the third consecutive NASCAR Monster Cup Series race Sunday.
Ryan Newman won the Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway, breaking a 127-race winless streak.
Meanwhile, Larson must wait for his second victory on the top circuit (he won last year in Brooklyn, Mich.) but he now leads the Monster Cup points standings.
Here’s how social media reacted to Larson’s finish:
