Nevada City IndyCar star Rossi revs up for Long Beach

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence Pause

0:42 State schools chief Tom Torlakson salutes Sacramento district as 'safe haven'

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:46 Is this the Sacramento region's worst high school track?

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day