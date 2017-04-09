Guess where Monster Energy Cup points leader Larson finished again?

It must feel like déjà vu all over again for Kyle Larson.
The Elk Grove native finished just behind Jimmie Johnson in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. With his fourth second-place finish in seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Larson extends his series points lead.
Not bad for starting in the 32nd position. ESPN reported that Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet was one of nine cars that didn’t get through technical inspection in time for Friday’s qualifying.
“I had a better car than most, so I think that made the race a lot of fun for me,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I wish I could have got by Joey (Logano) a couple laps sooner. I think I might have had a shot at Jimmie.”
Here’s how social media is reacting to Larson’s day:
