Larson to start out front on wet Bristol track

Without having to push the pedal to the metal, Kyle Larson will start up front Monday in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The benefits of being the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader.
Rain washed out qualifying Friday at the track in Bristol, Tenn., meaning the points leader automatically starts in front.
Watch: @Kenny_Wallace takes a ride around @BMSupdates with @MonsterEnergy Series points leader @KyleLarsonRacin.#NASCAR #RaceDay pic.twitter.com/lbl2IuvWQP— FOX SPORTS: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2017
Larson gets just the second pole position of the season and third of his career. The Elk Grove native had the other in 2014.
Larson told The Associated Press he expected NASCAR to call a competition caution early in the first stage Monday to check tire wear.
“I’m sure we will all pit probably because it has shown a lot of tire wear on the left side, so I’m sure everybody will pit,” Larson said. “We will see if people take two or four or whatever, but it kind of just depends on what position you are in at that point if you are going to take two or four (tires).”
The race was scheduled for Sunday but weather caused it to be postponed for a day.
