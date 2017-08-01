Kyle Larson signs autographs for fans before a race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond, Pa. The Elk Grove native has issued the Kids vs. Drivers cup-stacking challenge.
NASCAR & Auto Racing

Is your child a cup-stacking pro? Kyle Larson challenges them to prove it

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 01, 2017 8:28 PM

Kyle Larson is racing to win his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title this season.

Off the track, the Elk Grove native is in a completely different race: He’s challenging children to beat his time in cup stacking.

In a video posted on Tuesday to his Twitter account, @KyleLarsonRacin, Larson gives an example of how it’s done. The time to beat is 7.6 seconds.

To do the challenge, you need 10 disposable plastic cups, like the ones made by Solo, and a flat surface. Cups are to be placed in a pyramid – four on the bottom, three on the above row, then two and one at the very top – then returned to a single stack.

Parents are asked to shoot video of their child attempting the challenge, visit kidsvsdrivers.accelerationnation.com to upload it, share it on Twitter or Instagram and tag it with #KidsDriveNASCAR and #Promotion.

Last week’s contest was a toss challenge issued by Kyle Busch. Next week’s test has not yet been posted.

 
