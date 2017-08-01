Is your child a cup-stacking pro? Kyle Larson challenges them to prove it

Kyle Larson is racing to win his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title this season.
Off the track, the Elk Grove native is in a completely different race: He’s challenging children to beat his time in cup stacking.
Can your kid top my time in the #CupStackChallenge? Give it a try and share a video! https://t.co/hYjOvouTMU #KidsDriveNASCAR #promotion pic.twitter.com/clH8eYgC61— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) August 1, 2017
In a video posted on Tuesday to his Twitter account, @KyleLarsonRacin, Larson gives an example of how it’s done. The time to beat is 7.6 seconds.
To do the challenge, you need 10 disposable plastic cups, like the ones made by Solo, and a flat surface. Cups are to be placed in a pyramid – four on the bottom, three on the above row, then two and one at the very top – then returned to a single stack.
Parents are asked to shoot video of their child attempting the challenge, visit kidsvsdrivers.accelerationnation.com to upload it, share it on Twitter or Instagram and tag it with #KidsDriveNASCAR and #Promotion.
Last week’s contest was a toss challenge issued by Kyle Busch. Next week’s test has not yet been posted.
