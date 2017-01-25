Basketball

January 25, 2017 8:57 PM

Former Pleasant Grove standout Chriss named an NBA ‘Rising Star’

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

NBA rookie Marquese Chriss is a Rising Star.

The Phoenix Suns forward – a graduate of Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove – was one of 20 first- and second-year players selected to play in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which will tip off Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, home of the Pelicans.

In 45 games this season, Chriss, 19, is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

No Kings players were selected for the game.

FULL ROSTERS

U.S. Team

Devin Booker (Phoenix); Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee); Marquese Chriss (Phoenix); Brandon Ingram (L.A. Lakers); Frank Kaminsky (Charlotte); Jahlil Okafor (Philadelphia); D’Angelo Russell (L.A. Lakers); Jonathon Simmons (San Antonio); Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota); Myles Turner (Indiana).

World Team

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia); Danté Exum (Utah); Buddy Hield (New Orleans); Nikola Jokic (Denver); Trey Lyles (Denver); Emmanuel Mudiay (New York); Jamal Murray (Denver); Kristaps Porzingis (New York); Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City); Dario Saric (Philadelphia)

 
Basketball

