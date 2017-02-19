A bust in the NBA, Fredette shows he can still score overseas

Jimmer Fredette knows how to score.
Fredette, the 2011 Naismith College Player of the Year at BYU, led all Division I players at 28.9 points per game. His scoring prowess helped him become the 10th overall pick later that year by the Milwaukee Bucks, who immediately traded him to the Kings.
However, once in the NBA, he struggled. In five seasons, Fredette averaged just 6 points per game. His best season was 2011-12, when the rookie scored 7.6 a night in 61 games.
Last year, Fredette, 27, signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association and has rediscovered his scoring touch. He’s third in the league at 36.3 points per contest, but he doubled his average Sunday.
Fredette scored 73 points Sunday in a 135-132 loss to Zhejiang, the fourth-highest single-game total in the league’s history.
Another former Kings guard has the second-highest total. That would be 2006 first-rounder Quincy Douby, who scored 75 on Jan. 2, 2013.
Fredette’s big game caught the attention of social media. Here’s a sampling:
