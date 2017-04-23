Basketball

April 23, 2017 9:23 PM

Some NBA playoff rosters look more like lists of walking wounded

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

There have been 30 games played in the NBA playoffs, and a lot of the talk around this postseason has been more about who ISN’T playing.

A handful of significant injuries have kept stars off the floor, and the tournament is still in the first round. Well, every team except the Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some key players who have missed time in the postseason:

Name

Injury

Report

Tony Allen, Grizzlies

Right calf strain

Has not played in postseason; out indefinitely

Matt Barnes, Warriors

Bone bruise in foot

Has not played in postseason; questionable for Game 4

Kevin Durant, Warriors

Left calf strain

Missed two games; questionable for Game 4

Blake Griffin, Clippers

Right big toe

Left Game 3; out for rest of playoffs

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Hyperextended left knee, bone bruise

Left Game 1, missed next two games, play

Gordon Hayward, Jazz

Food poisoning

Left Game 4, status unknown for Game 5

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers

Nondisplaced fracture, right leg

Missed first two games; ruled out for Game 4

Otto Porter, Wizards

Neck strain

Left Game 3; expects to play in Game 4

Austin Rivers, Clippers

Hamstring strain

Has not played in postseason; status for Game 5 unknown

Rajon Rondo, Bulls

Fractured right thumb

Reportedly hurt in Game 2 but played in Game 3; out for series

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant calf injury

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant calf injury 0:52

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant calf injury
Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Stephen Curry's health, mentality 0:57

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Stephen Curry's health, mentality
Warriors' Stephen Curry discusses the importance of fans 0:43

Warriors' Stephen Curry discusses the importance of fans

View More Video

Sports Videos