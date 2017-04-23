Some NBA playoff rosters look more like lists of walking wounded

There have been 30 games played in the NBA playoffs, and a lot of the talk around this postseason has been more about who ISN’T playing.
A handful of significant injuries have kept stars off the floor, and the tournament is still in the first round. Well, every team except the Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some key players who have missed time in the postseason:
Name
Injury
Report
Tony Allen, Grizzlies
Right calf strain
Has not played in postseason; out indefinitely
Matt Barnes, Warriors
Bone bruise in foot
Has not played in postseason; questionable for Game 4
Kevin Durant, Warriors
Left calf strain
Missed two games; questionable for Game 4
Blake Griffin, Clippers
Right big toe
Left Game 3; out for rest of playoffs
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Hyperextended left knee, bone bruise
Left Game 1, missed next two games, play
Gordon Hayward, Jazz
Food poisoning
Left Game 4, status unknown for Game 5
Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers
Nondisplaced fracture, right leg
Missed first two games; ruled out for Game 4
Otto Porter, Wizards
Neck strain
Left Game 3; expects to play in Game 4
Austin Rivers, Clippers
Hamstring strain
Has not played in postseason; status for Game 5 unknown
Rajon Rondo, Bulls
Fractured right thumb
Reportedly hurt in Game 2 but played in Game 3; out for series
