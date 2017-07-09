Former Sac State center Eric Stuteville becomes first Hornet to play in NBA Summer League

With all the hype surrounding the Sacramento Kings’ 2017 draft picks De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III, it could have been easy to overlook a local connection during the Kings’ summer league game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During Sunday night’s game, former Sac State center Eric Stuteville became the first Hornet to ever play in an NBA Summer League game, according to a tweet from the Sacramento State basketball program.

Congrats to Eric Stuteville who became the 1st Hornet ever to play in an NBA Summer League game! 5 minutes, 1 point, 2 offensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/rORtGrfXLw — SacHornetsMBB (@SacHornetsMBB) July 10, 2017

The 6-foot-11 center played 5 minutes, scoring 1 point and snagging two offensive boards.

Stuteville is one of three centers on the roster, joining Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere, who were both first round picks in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Orangevale native started all 31 games for the Hornets during the 2016-2017 season, his senior campaign, averaging 11.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.5 blocks per game.