Sac standout D.J. Wilson wins NBA accolades for play – and short-shorts

Sacramento native D.J. Wilson, now a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks, has been gaining attention for more than his basketball skills in the NBA Summer League.

The 17th overall pick in the NBA draft has averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in the Bucks’ five games, reports The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. But, it’s his shorter shorts that are attracting attention on social media.

D.J. Wilson wears short shorts... and I love it — Trey Hunt (@Trey_Hunt_25) June 23, 2017

D.J. Wilson of Milwaukee Bucks trying to bring back short shorts #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/aifIwyYeww — Arnold M. Knightly (@KnightlyGrind) July 9, 2017

Bucks are known as the longest team in the league, but new kid's shorts didn't get the memo. — Phil Mars (@PhilMarsSports) July 11, 2017

Wilson calls the mid-thigh shorts his “Cali swag” that his college teammates in Ann Arbor, Mich., quickly accepted.

“It didn’t really catch them by surprise because in my street wear and stuff like that if I wear shorts, I usually wear higher shorts above my knees or whatever,” he told The Detroit Free Press in 2016. “It’s something back home a lot of people do and I’ve gotten used to it.”