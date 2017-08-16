How a popular video game’s trailer added a little Sacramento flavor

The trailer for the newest installment in the “NBA 2K” video game series was released Wednesday, and it’s dotted with Sacramento flavor.
Five players who are current or former Kings and a Sacramento native are seen in the trailer, and there are a few really quick views from inside Golden 1 Center.
Here's our first glimpse of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk in NBA 2K18! pic.twitter.com/qJGlaxr8KW— EmbraceThePace (@EmbracePace) August 16, 2017
Featured Kings are rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox and point guard George Hill, who signed in free agency.
Also appearing are Marquese Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High graduate selected by the Kings but traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft day in 2016; former Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February; Rajon Rondo, who led the NBA in assists during his lone season with Sacramento and is now with the Pelicans; and Isaiah Thomas, the high-scoring guard who played three seasons with the Kings and is a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics.
What y'all think @Ronnie2K @NBA2K #NBA2K18 #2KFirstLook pic.twitter.com/cuXIIZ7pNr— Marquese Chriss (@quese) August 10, 2017
The video game, which bills itself as the “highest-rated annual sports title” according to Metacritic, is scheduled to be released Sept. 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
