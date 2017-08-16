Sacramento Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox talks about his rivalry with Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, saying "No one's ducking anybody. We're still going to play each other. We're both in the NBA for a reason." He also shares a moment with his bud Jason Jones Sacramento Bee
Basketball

How a popular video game’s trailer added a little Sacramento flavor

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 16, 2017 3:59 PM

The trailer for the newest installment in the “NBA 2K” video game series was released Wednesday, and it’s dotted with Sacramento flavor.

Five players who are current or former Kings and a Sacramento native are seen in the trailer, and there are a few really quick views from inside Golden 1 Center.

Featured Kings are rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox and point guard George Hill, who signed in free agency.

Also appearing are Marquese Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High graduate selected by the Kings but traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft day in 2016; former Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February; Rajon Rondo, who led the NBA in assists during his lone season with Sacramento and is now with the Pelicans; and Isaiah Thomas, the high-scoring guard who played three seasons with the Kings and is a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics.

The video game, which bills itself as the “highest-rated annual sports title” according to Metacritic, is scheduled to be released Sept. 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

