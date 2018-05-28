LeBron James (23) and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face Kevin Durant (35) and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
LeBron James (23) and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face Kevin Durant (35) and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tony Avelar Associated Press file
Basketball

How the Warriors and Cavaliers keep making history with another NBA Finals meeting

By Noel Harris

May 28, 2018 08:36 PM

The streak continues.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will meet with the Larry O'Brien Trophy at stake.

The Cavaliers and Warriors made history last year, when they became the first two teams to meet in the NBA Finals for three consecutive seasons.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Golden State punched its ticket Monday with a Game 7 victory in Houston. Kevin Durant scored 34 points in a 101-92 victory over the Rockets. The Warriors, who are the defending NBA champions, will attempt to win their third title in four seasons.

They also won it all in 2015 — which was their first since 1975 — and have five championships overall. They won the very first NBA Finals while based in Philadelphia, beating the now-defunct Chicago Stags in the 1946-47 season.

As for the Cavaliers, they beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 on Sunday to advance behind a dominant series from LeBron James.

James is playing for the title for the eighth consecutive year and ninth time overall in his 15 seasons. He helped the Miami Heat reach the Finals in all four of his seasons with the team before returning to Cleveland for the 2014-15 season. Overall, he's 3-5 in the Finals, with two of those wins in Miami. His third championship was a historic one for Cleveland because it gave the city its first professional sports title since the Browns won the NFL Championship in 1964.

Here’s a look at past rematches in the NBA Finals:

Years

Teams

Winners

1952-53

Minnesota Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Lakers (both)

1957-58

St. Louis Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics in ’57, Hawks in ’58

1960-61

St. Louis Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics (both)

1962-63

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics (both)

1965-66

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics (both)

1968-69

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics (both)

1972-73

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Lakers in ’72, Knicks in ’73

1978-79

Seattle SuperSonics vs. Washington Bullets

Bullets in ’78, SuperSonics in ’79

1982-83

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers in ’82, 76ers in ’83

1984-85

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Celtics in ’84, Lakers in ’85

1988-89

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Lakers in ’88, Pistons in ’89

1998-99

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls

Bulls (both)

2013-14

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

Heat in ’13, Spurs in ’14

2015-17

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Warriors in ’15 and ’17, Cavaliers in ’16

