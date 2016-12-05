The not-so Top 10 moments of Matt Barnes’ NBA career

2:06 Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:34 Sheriff's official: It may take crews 48 hours to sift through Oakland fire site