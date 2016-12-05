The not-so Top 10 moments of Matt Barnes’ NBA career

Sactown’s finest?
With police waiting to talk with Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes about an alleged incident at a New York City nightclub early Monday, here’s a look at 10 other on- and off-the-court incidents that have made Matt Barnes one of the bad boys of the NBA:
November 2008: Suspended two games while playing for the Phoenix Suns for his role in an on-court fight with Rafer Alston of the Houston Rockets.
October 2012: Suspended for the Los Angeles Clippers’ season opener after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor for resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer.
February 2013: Suspended one game while playing for the Clippers after hitting Greg Stiemsma of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the neck.
November 2013: Fined $25,000 while playing for the Clippers for not leaving the court in a timely fashion after being ejected against the Oklahoma City Thunder and using his Twitter account as the game continued, a league violation.
December 2014: Fined $25,000 while playing for the Clippers for kicking a water bottle and directing profanity at fans in Washington.
January 2015: Fined $25,000 while playing for the Clippers after using profanity toward fans in Phoenix. Barnes said he was yelling at Suns owner Robert Sarver.
May 2015: Fined $50,000 after yelling a vulgar sexual comment at James Harden’s mother, Monja Willis, who was sitting courtside during a Clippers-Rockets playoff game in Houston. He later apologized to Harden and his mother.
December 2015: Suspended two games while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies after driving 95 miles and physically confronting former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher at the home of Barnes’ estranged wife, Gloria Govan, in Southern California. The NBA later added a $35,000 fine when Barnes said, “I don’t regret (the altercation).”
March 2016: Suspended one game while playing for the Grizzlies for “verbally challenging” Milwaukee’s John Henson and trying to enter the Bucks’ locker room after both were ejected.
December 2016: In his first season back in Sacramento, he is wanted for questioning by New York City police for allegedly choking a woman and assaulting two others at a nightclub, according to TMZ.
Comments