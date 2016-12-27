Kings visit Portland seeking fifth straight win

Kings (14-17) vs. Trail Blazers (13-20)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Maximize Cousins: DeMarcus Cousins devastated Portland in the teams’ last meeting Dec. 20, scoring 55 points on 17-for-28 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds to spark a come-from-behind 126-121 victory.
2. Contain McCollum: Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum said the Kings told him they would draft him in 2013, but Sacramento chose Ben McLemore. McCollum remembers. In eight games against the Kings, he has averaged 20.8 points, his most against any team. He scored 36 on Dec. 20.
3. Seize the advantage: Portland guard Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful because of a sprained left ankle. If he doesn’t play, that puts pressure on other Trail Blazers to keep up with quick Kings guards Darren Collison and Ty Lawson. Lillard had a career-best 16 assists against Sacramento on Dec. 20.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Trail Blazers
No.
Player
Pos.
23
Allen Crabbe
PG
3
C.J. McCollum
SG
4
Maurice Harkless
SF
8
Al-Farouq Aminu
PF
24
Mason Plumlee
C
