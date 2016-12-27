Sacramento Kings

December 27, 2016 6:01 PM

Kings visit Portland seeking fifth straight win

By Joe Davidson

Kings (14-17) vs. Trail Blazers (13-20)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Maximize Cousins: DeMarcus Cousins devastated Portland in the teams’ last meeting Dec. 20, scoring 55 points on 17-for-28 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds to spark a come-from-behind 126-121 victory.

2. Contain McCollum: Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum said the Kings told him they would draft him in 2013, but Sacramento chose Ben McLemore. McCollum remembers. In eight games against the Kings, he has averaged 20.8 points, his most against any team. He scored 36 on Dec. 20.

3. Seize the advantage: Portland guard Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful because of a sprained left ankle. If he doesn’t play, that puts pressure on other Trail Blazers to keep up with quick Kings guards Darren Collison and Ty Lawson. Lillard had a career-best 16 assists against Sacramento on Dec. 20.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Trail Blazers

No.

Player

Pos.

23

Allen Crabbe

PG

3

C.J. McCollum

SG

4

Maurice Harkless

SF

8

Al-Farouq Aminu

PF

24

Mason Plumlee

C

