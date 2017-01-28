Rockets, Warriors will test Kings this week

Monday at 76ers
Time: 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Sixers have been playing well lately, and it’s more than Joel Embiid making big plays.
Sixer to watch: Embiid looks like a future superstar. He leads all rookies with 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 30 points and Rudy Gay added 17 as the Kings edged the Sixers 102-100 on Dec. 26 at Golden 1 Center. Embiid led Philadelphia with 25 points.
Back in the @Sixers lineup, @JoelEmbiid impressed with 32 points & 7 rebounds... along with some must-see highlights! #MADEinPHILA pic.twitter.com/zlFL81gIrL— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2017
Tuesday at Rockets
Time: 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Rockets’ 3-point shooting will test the Kings’ defense again.
Rocket to watch: James Harden drives the Rockets. A leading MVP candidate, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds.
Last meeting: The Rockets hit 22 3-pointers in a 132-98 rout of the Kings on Dec. 14. Cousins (rest) and Gay (hip) did not play.
.@JHarden13 was last night. 51/13/13 = 1st in #NBA history with two 50+ point triple-doubles, his 5th 40+ point triple-double this season! pic.twitter.com/t6vhOV2eaq— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 28, 2017
Friday vs. Suns
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: To stay in playoff contention, the Kings can’t afford to lose this kind of home game.
Sun to watch: Guard Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix’s top player, is averaging 21.0 points and 6.2 assists. He has played in all 46 games this season after missing 51 because of injury last season.
Last meeting: Cousins had 24 points and Ty Lawson had seven assists as the Kings won their season opener 113-94 on Oct. 26 in Phoenix.
Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve @boogiecousins' Top 10 Plays of the season for @SacramentoKings!#DeMarcusCousins #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/p8k9ifVm3R— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2017
Saturday vs. Warriors
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The best team in the NBA looks to continue its dominance over the Kings.
Warrior to watch: Kevin Durant leads the Warriors in scoring (26.2 points per game) and is a big reason Golden State is among the most efficient defensive teams in the NBA.
Last meeting: Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points and Durant added 28 as Golden State beat the Kings 117-106 on Jan. 8 at Golden 1 Center.
From the logo... @StephenCurry30 makes it look too easy pic.twitter.com/gQUd8hGltG— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2017
