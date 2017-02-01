Kings’ Garrett Temple to miss up to 3 weeks with hamstring injury

The Kings will be without Garrett Temple at least until after the All-Star Break after the guard suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday night in Houston.
Temple is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI revealed a partial tear of his left biceps femoris muscle, the team announced Wednesday. Temple will be re-evaluated following the All-Star Break, which the Kings return from Feb. 23.
The Kings are already without forward Rudy Gay (Achilles) for the rest of the season and forward Omri Casspi, who last played two weeks ago due to a calf injury.
Temple has been an important and versatile piece in his first season with the Kings, first as a reserve before cracking the starting lineup in January. After Gay’s injury on Jan. 18, Temple shifted to the wing with Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo starting in the back-court.
With Temple out, the Kings could insert Matt Barnes into the starting lineup with Ben McLemore and Malachi Richardson as reserve wings. Anthony Tolliver could also see some minutes at small forward as head coach Dave Joerger adjusts his rotation.
Temple, in his seventh NBA season, is averaging a career-high 7.7 points along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in a career-high 26.6 per game. Tuesday night, he told reporters in Houston he didn’t think this hamstring injury is as serious as a previous one that caused him to miss four weeks while playing for the Wizards.
The Kings’ 105-83 loss to Houston ended a grueling road trip of eight games in 12 days that included a make-up game in Philadelphia that was postponed in November because of unsafe floor conditions.
The Kings played the 76ers on Monday night and then flew three hours to Houston, arriving in the early-morning hours to play their fourth game in five nights. Afterward, Temple suggested the schedule may have contributed to his injury.
“I definitely don’t think that helped with my situation, but it is what it is,” Temple told reporters. “Guys are going to step up. I have a lot of faith in Malachi, Ben, and when Omri gets back we can still bounce back and hopefully I’ll be back sooner than later.”
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
