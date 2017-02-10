Sacramento Kings

February 10, 2017 11:07 PM

NBA tells teams to play nice on social media. Kings and Hawks take it to another level.

By Jon Schultz

jschultz@sacbee.com

The Kings’ official Twitter account is known for injecting flavor into its commentary during games.

It certainly didn’t pull any punches when it mocked the Cavaliers after the Kings beat them 116-112 in overtime on Jan. 25.

So, the buddy-buddy act between the people running the Kings and Hawks accounts on Friday raised some eyebrows.

After Sacramento won in a thrilling finish 108-107, the Kings account posted reassurance that the friendship would live on.

The Kings planted the seeds early in the day.

And the friendship blossomed throughout the game, even amid the Kings’ hardship.

Was it a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the NBA cracking down on its teams social-media posts? Probably.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Thursday the league sent a memo to all of its franchises this week addressing “mocking and/or ridiculing” of opponents or game officials through social media.

Whatever it was, we can only hope the friendship continues.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joeger during pregame conference

View more video

Sports Videos