NBA tells teams to play nice on social media. Kings and Hawks take it to another level.

The Kings’ official Twitter account is known for injecting flavor into its commentary during games.
It certainly didn’t pull any punches when it mocked the Cavaliers after the Kings beat them 116-112 in overtime on Jan. 25.
So, the buddy-buddy act between the people running the Kings and Hawks accounts on Friday raised some eyebrows.
INCREDIBLE shot, @ATLHawks!!! Happy birthday to Paul Milsap!!! pic.twitter.com/Vz0f45MLfF— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017
After Sacramento won in a thrilling finish 108-107, the Kings account posted reassurance that the friendship would live on.
Quite the contest, @ATLHawks! At the end of the day, we're most happy about our new #Friendship. #KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/wuQElggeCz— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017
The Kings planted the seeds early in the day.
Tonight we welcome our best friends, the @ATLHawks to @Golden1Center! #Besties #FlashbackFriday #Friendship— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 10, 2017
@SacramentoKings Thanks! INCREDIBLE arena you guys have here. First time here...simply gorgeous.— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017
And the friendship blossomed throughout the game, even amid the Kings’ hardship.
Good job, @ATLHawks. You've earned this lead. pic.twitter.com/sCWJ23dwY2— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017
@SacramentoKings Don't get discouraged. Three quarters left, we fully expect a run from you guys. Chins up.— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017
What a half from the @ATLHawks! Hopefully we can make a big comeback again! pic.twitter.com/E0tOnEZ2OI— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017
There's the run we were expecting from you, @SacramentoKings. Looks like we have ourselves a game. pic.twitter.com/PF5T2Wzvk5— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017
Was it a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the NBA cracking down on its teams social-media posts? Probably.
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Thursday the league sent a memo to all of its franchises this week addressing “mocking and/or ridiculing” of opponents or game officials through social media.
Whatever it was, we can only hope the friendship continues.
@SacramentoKings We ❤️ you guys and your graphic designer. Glad we got to make a new friend! #Friendship— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017
