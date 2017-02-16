DeMarcus Cousins wants to play his entire career with Kings

DeMarcus Cousins wants to stay in Sacramento. For his entire career.
The Kings power forward said in an interview on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday that he intends to sign an extension with the team this summer.
Cousins told ESPN that he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento” and for his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento.”
Cousins, the fifth pick in the 2010 draft, is in his seventh season with the Kings. He has played for six head coaches in that time (Paul Westphal, Keith Smart, Michael Malone, Ty Corbin, George Karl and current coach Dave Joerger). Cousins, 26, can sign a five-year extension worth up to $219 million this summer.
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins hopes to sign extension: 'It's where I want to be' https://t.co/93f0xy8tXu pic.twitter.com/j8xf936mbG— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 17, 2017
The Kings (24-33) are 1 1/2 games behind Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, and the most games they have won during Cousins’ tenure is 33, accomplished last season.
“I think we’re on the right path this season,” Cousins told ESPN. “We’re playing the best basketball of the season so far. Our team is extremely confident. We believe we can make this push and make it happen.”
Cousins, a three-time All-Star, is averaging career highs in points (27.8) and assists (4.8) this season.
DeMarcus Cousins’ career stats
Year
Games
Points per game
Rebounds per game
Assists per game
Blocks
2010-11
81
14.1
8.6
2.5
0.8
2011-12
64
18.1
11.0
1.6
1.2
2012-13
75
17.1
9.9
2.7
0.7
2013-14
71
22.7
11.7
2.9
1.3
2014-15
59
24.1
12.7
3.6
1.7
2015-16
65
26.9
11.5
3.3
1.4
2016-17
55
27.8
10.6
4.8
1.3
Career
470
21.1
10.8
3.0
1.2
