February 16, 2017 10:04 PM

DeMarcus Cousins wants to play his entire career with Kings

By Chris La Marr

DeMarcus Cousins wants to stay in Sacramento. For his entire career.

The Kings power forward said in an interview on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday that he intends to sign an extension with the team this summer.

Cousins told ESPN that he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento” and for his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento.”

Cousins, the fifth pick in the 2010 draft, is in his seventh season with the Kings. He has played for six head coaches in that time (Paul Westphal, Keith Smart, Michael Malone, Ty Corbin, George Karl and current coach Dave Joerger). Cousins, 26, can sign a five-year extension worth up to $219 million this summer.

“I’m very happy. This is where I want to be,” Cousins said in the interview.

The Kings (24-33) are 1  1/2 games behind Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, and the most games they have won during Cousins’ tenure is 33, accomplished last season.

“I think we’re on the right path this season,” Cousins told ESPN. “We’re playing the best basketball of the season so far. Our team is extremely confident. We believe we can make this push and make it happen.”

Cousins, a three-time All-Star, is averaging career highs in points (27.8) and assists (4.8) this season.

DeMarcus Cousins’ career stats

Year

Games

Points per game

Rebounds per game

Assists per game

Blocks

2010-11

81

14.1

8.6

2.5

0.8

2011-12

64

18.1

11.0

1.6

1.2

2012-13

75

17.1

9.9

2.7

0.7

2013-14

71

22.7

11.7

2.9

1.3

2014-15

59

24.1

12.7

3.6

1.7

2015-16

65

26.9

11.5

3.3

1.4

2016-17

55

27.8

10.6

4.8

1.3

Career

470

21.1

10.8

3.0

1.2

