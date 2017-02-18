Former Kings star Chris Webber among 14 finalists for Hall of Fame

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching Pause

0:16 See what 90 mph winds at top of Sierra ski slope looks like

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:10 CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:59 Believe it: Holes in closed Mosquito Road in Placerville are huge, pavement failing

0:16 Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world