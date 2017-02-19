Sacramento Kings

February 19, 2017 9:34 PM

DeMarcus Cousins won’t have to leave New Orleans; he was traded to Pelicans

Sacramento Bee sports staff

The Kings sent shockwaves across the NBA on Sunday night when they traded three-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star game.

Cousins will stay in New Orleans as a member of the Pelicans.

Here’s how social media reacted:

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos