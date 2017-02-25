Crunching numbers: Hornets 99, Kings 85

Here is a look inside the box score of the Kings’ 99-85 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday at Golden 1 Center:
2: Points for Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein in 28 minutes. He had 29 in Thursday’s win over the Nuggets.
3: Blocks by Cauley-Stein.
5: 3-pointers for Charlotte center Frank Kaminsky III.
Kaminsky. Remember the name. He's up to 23 PTS & 10 REB.@hornets lead @SacramentoKings 79-58 on @NBATV after Q3. pic.twitter.com/cLRuqorr1b— NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2017
5: Assists each for Kings guards Tyreke Evans and Darren Collison.
5: Minutes played by Kings rookie Georgios Papagiannis.
12-0: Charlotte’s run to start the game.
12-0: Charlotte’s run to start the third quarter.
13: Rebounds for Skal Labissiere of the Kings.
Better Call Skal. pic.twitter.com/UPzDEAAVYN— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 25, 2017
14: 3-pointers for Charlotte.
15-0: The Kings’ run to answer Charlotte’s 12-0 first-quarter run.
15: Points off the bench for Buddy Hield of the Kings.
18: Points for Kings guard Ben McLemore, a team high.
Flight 23 pic.twitter.com/kGJCy5UgfG— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 25, 2017
18: The number of points the Kings scored in the third quarter. Charlotte had 28.
23: Points for Kaminsky, a game high.
@FSKPart3’s 5TH TRIPLE OF THE NIGHT— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 25, 2017
New career-high!! #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/cc0ju52rYo
29: Bench points for the Kings. They had 72 bench points in Thursday’s win over the Nuggets.
39.2: Kings’ shooting percentage.
40: Hornets’ shooting percentage.
@Chriswood_5 throws down the big dunk!! #CHAatSAC #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/P4vesd5Yu8— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 25, 2017
41: Rebounds for the Kings.
50: Rebounds for the Hornets.
