February 25, 2017 5:03 PM

Crunching numbers: Hornets 99, Kings 85

By Chris La Marr

Here is a look inside the box score of the Kings’ 99-85 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday at Golden 1 Center:

2: Points for Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein in 28 minutes. He had 29 in Thursday’s win over the Nuggets.

3: Blocks by Cauley-Stein.

5: 3-pointers for Charlotte center Frank Kaminsky III.

5: Assists each for Kings guards Tyreke Evans and Darren Collison.

5: Minutes played by Kings rookie Georgios Papagiannis.

12-0: Charlotte’s run to start the game.

12-0: Charlotte’s run to start the third quarter.

13: Rebounds for Skal Labissiere of the Kings.

14: 3-pointers for Charlotte.

15-0: The Kings’ run to answer Charlotte’s 12-0 first-quarter run.

15: Points off the bench for Buddy Hield of the Kings.

18: Points for Kings guard Ben McLemore, a team high.

18: The number of points the Kings scored in the third quarter. Charlotte had 28.

23: Points for Kaminsky, a game high.

29: Bench points for the Kings. They had 72 bench points in Thursday’s win over the Nuggets.

39.2: Kings’ shooting percentage.

40: Hornets’ shooting percentage.

41: Rebounds for the Kings.

50: Rebounds for the Hornets.

 
