Willie Cauley-Stein establishes himself in the paint with young artists

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein held court with some young artists at Art Beast Studio on Tuesday.
.@THEwillieCS15 painting with kids at ArtBeast studio today! From the proceeds of #HatsByTrill, WCS provided a scholarship for the studio. pic.twitter.com/YX10baJHAh— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 22, 2017
Cauley-Stein said he’s launching a scholarship in conjunction with the Sacramento Kings Foundation to support art and fashion.
@THEwillieCS15 THANK YOU for spending time at Art Beast today. That studio is magic for my kids--great place for young imaginations.— Todd (@toddweberguitar) March 22, 2017
“If you are creative like that and you don’t necessarily fit in a school setting, and art is something you do and express yourself through, it’s cool that you’ve got a place to come like this where everyone is on the same wave as you,” he told CBS Sacramento.
.@THEwillieCS15 provides scholarship to kids at Art Beast Studio w/ Kings Foundation & proceeds from #HatsByTrill #DoGood pic.twitter.com/5VUSUuUoxY— Kings Community (@Kings_Community) March 22, 2017
