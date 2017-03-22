Sacramento Kings

March 22, 2017 10:07 AM

Willie Cauley-Stein establishes himself in the paint with young artists

By David Caraccio

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein held court with some young artists at Art Beast Studio on Tuesday.

Cauley-Stein said he’s launching a scholarship in conjunction with the Sacramento Kings Foundation to support art and fashion.

“If you are creative like that and you don’t necessarily fit in a school setting, and art is something you do and express yourself through, it’s cool that you’ve got a place to come like this where everyone is on the same wave as you,” he told CBS Sacramento.

