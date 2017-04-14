Sacramento Kings

April 14, 2017 6:02 PM

Joerger joins Twitter, thanks fans in first tweet

By Michael McGough

Kings coach Dave Joerger signed up for a Twitter account (@CoachJoerger) Friday morning and wrote two tweets addressing Sacramento fans.

The account has been verified and had acquired more than 1,500 followers by Friday evening.

How does Joerger’s new social media presence stack up against his roster?

Well, he’s got some catching up to do. The 12 Kings with verified Twitter accounts each have 20,000 or more followers. Arron Afflalo, Georgios Papagiannis and Malachi Richardson do not have accounts.

Here is the Kings’ roster – minus those three – with each player’s handle, sorted by follower count as of Friday.

Player

Twitter Handle

Followers

Rudy Gay

@RudyGay8

1.21M

Ty Lawson

@TyLawson3

480K

Willie Caluey-Stein

@THEwillieCS15

191K

Tyreke Evans

@TyrekeEvans

182K

Ben McLemore

@BenMcLemore

103K

Darren Collison

@Darren_Collison

101K

Buddy Hield

@buddyhield

89K

Anthony Tolliver

@ATolliver44

37.9K

Skal Labissiere

@OneBigHaitian

34.4K

Kosta Koufos

@kostakoufos

26.0K

Langston Galloway

@LangGalloway10

22.3K

Garrett Temple

@GTemp14

20.4K

Rudy Gay dwarfs his teammates’ follower counts on the social media platform with more than 1.2 million, nearly double that of the team’s official account, which has 667,000. The next closest is Ty Lawson with 480,000.

Gay used Twitter to address fans two days after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 18.

Since then, he’s posted clips of his workouts and injury rehab.

A few Kings have used the platform as a send-off for the recently-ended 2016-17 season.

How Joerger will use Twitter, and whether he’ll be as prolific a user as Cauley-Stein (more than 12,000 tweets since 2011) or Temple (nearly 15,000 since 2009) remains to be seen.

 
