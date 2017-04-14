Joerger joins Twitter, thanks fans in first tweet

Kings coach Dave Joerger signed up for a Twitter account (@CoachJoerger) Friday morning and wrote two tweets addressing Sacramento fans.

Just want to say thank you to our Kings fans. So great getting to know many of you. Your loyalty and passion is amazing and humbling. — Dave Joerger (@CoachJoerger) April 14, 2017

I knew Sacramento had amazing fans but you never truly feel the magnitude of the love between this team and city until you live here. — Dave Joerger (@CoachJoerger) April 14, 2017

The account has been verified and had acquired more than 1,500 followers by Friday evening.

How does Joerger’s new social media presence stack up against his roster?

Well, he’s got some catching up to do. The 12 Kings with verified Twitter accounts each have 20,000 or more followers. Arron Afflalo, Georgios Papagiannis and Malachi Richardson do not have accounts.

Here is the Kings’ roster – minus those three – with each player’s handle, sorted by follower count as of Friday.

Player Twitter Handle Followers Rudy Gay @RudyGay8 1.21M Ty Lawson @TyLawson3 480K Willie Caluey-Stein @THEwillieCS15 191K Tyreke Evans @TyrekeEvans 182K Ben McLemore @BenMcLemore 103K Darren Collison @Darren_Collison 101K Buddy Hield @buddyhield 89K Anthony Tolliver @ATolliver44 37.9K Skal Labissiere @OneBigHaitian 34.4K Kosta Koufos @kostakoufos 26.0K Langston Galloway @LangGalloway10 22.3K Garrett Temple @GTemp14 20.4K

Rudy Gay dwarfs his teammates’ follower counts on the social media platform with more than 1.2 million, nearly double that of the team’s official account, which has 667,000. The next closest is Ty Lawson with 480,000.

Gay used Twitter to address fans two days after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 18.

Since then, he’s posted clips of his workouts and injury rehab.

Today's program. Looks like nothing but came a long way pic.twitter.com/yOLs1s6FHk — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay8) March 1, 2017

A few Kings have used the platform as a send-off for the recently-ended 2016-17 season.

Thankful for my first year...On to the next one...#Godisgood #SacramentoProud — Skal Lab (@OneBigHaitian) April 13, 2017

Blessed to have finished my 7th year in this league. Shoutout to the best fan base in the NBA… https://t.co/7dq85NiOqa — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) April 14, 2017

How Joerger will use Twitter, and whether he’ll be as prolific a user as Cauley-Stein (more than 12,000 tweets since 2011) or Temple (nearly 15,000 since 2009) remains to be seen.