Kings mock drafts: A favorite emerges for fifth pick, but No. 10 is a mystery

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Sacramento Stories: Horry's dagger to Kings' heart (May 26, 2002) Pause 0:42 Slow I-5 traffic passes by site of injury crash on Arena Boulevard offramp 2:09 'I want to help those who have been through what I've been through' 0:10 That's an impressive controlled blast at Oroville Dam spillway 1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety 1:09 Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:46 Woman says abortion reversal procedure saved her baby 0:50 Get to know 49ers rookie Pita Taumoepenu 2:45 He survived foster care system, now fights for foster kids 1:24 Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Kings have two picks in the top 10 of the 2017 NBA draft. Here are five players, all freshmen last season, who the Kings could select. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris

The Kings have two picks in the top 10 of the 2017 NBA draft. Here are five players, all freshmen last season, who the Kings could select. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris