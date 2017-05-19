If euro star Bogdanovic joins Kings, he’ll bring plenty of playoff experience

If Bogdan Bogdanovic is headed to the Kings, he’ll be bringing some serious postseason experience.

Bogdanovic, a Serbian shooting guard whose rights were acquired by Sacramento during last year’s draft, advanced with Turkish team Fenerbahce Istanbul to the EuroLeague Final after beating Real Madrid 84-75 on Friday.

Bogdanovic had 14 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes. Through four postseason games, he is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Fenerbahce will play Olympiacos Piraeus for the championship on Sunday at 9 p.m. Pacific. A league title would be a first for Fenerbahce, and it would cap an impressive season for Bogdanovic, who was recently named to the All-EuroLeague Team.

Fenerbahce lost in last year’s final to CSKA Moscow 101-96, when Bogdanovic was limited to six points after averaging 17 points in his first four playoff games.

Earlier this week, he was asked about his impending decision on jumping to the NBA, but said he preferred not to talk about that during the season.