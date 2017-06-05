Top-notch point guard prospect De’Aaron Fox pays a visit to Sacramento

The Kings hosted Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox for a pre-draft visit Monday. He arrived in Sacramento on Sunday night.
Fox’s visit will not include media availability, but he did post pictures on social media to show he was in Sacramento.
Fox is the highest-rated player to visit the Kings over the last two years, when players avoided visiting Sacramento, hoping not to be selected by the team.
Fox is one of the top point guards available and a player who might be an option for the Kings with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball are the other two point guards considered top-five talents. The Kings also own the 10th pick in the first round.
Fox averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists as a freshman for the Wildcats.
The Kings visited with Fox at the NBA Scouting Combine last month in Chicago.
“I just feel like they have a lot of good pieces around, and they just need a point guard around to solidify a spot,” Fox said in Chicago. “It’s tough, the (Pacific) division that they’re in, you definitely need a point guard. You play Chris Paul four times, Steph Curry four times, D’Angelo Russell four times, so it’s definitely a tough division.”
The Kings have been searching for a young point guard for some time. Since trading Isaiah Thomas for little in return in 2014, the Kings have relied largely on veterans on short-term deals to help fill the void.
Darren Collison’s three-year deal expired after this season and he will be an unrestricted free agent. Ty Lawson, who was on a one-year deal, will also be a free agent.
Langston Galloway has a player option to return next season.
On Monday, the Kings announced that Harry Giles, a 6-foot-11 center out of Duke, will work out for the team on Tuesday.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments