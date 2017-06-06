Kings mock drafts: Positions of need clear, but players to take are anybody’s guess

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Can the Kings strike gold with the No. 5 overall pick? Pause 3:03 Jordan Bell's defense makes him an intriguing potential draft prospect for Kings 2:35 After Kings workout, Frank Mason says he is focusing on things he can control 2:14 Justin Jackson says what he could do for the Kings after his first pre-draft workout 1:47 Sacramento Stories: Horry's dagger to Kings' heart (May 26, 2002) 2:06 Former UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar on Kings pre-draft workout 1:23 Five freshmen who could be drafted by the Kings 2:07 A look at the Kings' recent first-round draft picks 0:49 De'Aaron Fox likes the Kings' young players 0:56 Oregon's Dillon Brooks talks about his meeting with the Kings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email There have been solid NBA players drafted with the fifth pick, including some Hall of Famers and ex-Kings. Here's a look at a few notable players. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris

There have been solid NBA players drafted with the fifth pick, including some Hall of Famers and ex-Kings. Here's a look at a few notable players. Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris