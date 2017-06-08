Former Kings star Chris Webber salutes the crowd at Sleep Train Arena on Nov. 20, 2014. Webber recently became a first-time father.
Sacramento Kings

June 08, 2017 3:24 PM

Chris Webber now a father after ‘many years of trying’

By Noel Harris

Former Kings star Chris Webber recently enjoyed his biggest victory away from the basketball court.

Webber recently posted a photo on his Twitter account of newborn twins. He is a father for the first time.

“So thankful,” he tweeted. “After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. Thank you @mrserikawebber.”

His wife, Erika Webber, shared a photo of the family on Instagram and expressed her gratefulness.

“7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed,” she wrote on her post. “Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when ‘they’ tell you it’s impossible.”

It’s unclear on when exactly the babies were born, but both posted their pictures on social media sometime on Sunday.

Webber is a beloved man in Sacramento. Over his 15-year NBA career, he played 6 1/2 seasons with the Kings during their most successful run in the Sacramento era. Webber made the All-Star team four years in a row and averaged 23.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as the Kings made the playoffs in each of his seasons with the team. The Kings retired his No. 4 jersey in 2009.

 
