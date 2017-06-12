'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' said injured Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay about his future with Kings after their last home game Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. He also says he is recovering well from his Achilles tendon injury. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
'I think I can be the missing piece of any team,' said injured Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay about his future with Kings after their last home game Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. He also says he is recovering well from his Achilles tendon injury. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Kings

June 12, 2017 5:54 PM

Kings’ Rudy Gay declines player option, decides to hit free agency

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

After declining to exercise his $14.3 million player option, Kings forward Rudy Gay will hit the open market this summer.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe confirmed the move on Monday morning. The Bee’s Jason Jones reported last month that Gay informed the Kings of his plan to opt out.

Gay played in 30 games this past season before rupturing his left Achilles’ tendon in January, which effectively ended his season. He averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Gay has said that his rehab from his Achilles’ injury is on schedule, according to Sports Illustrated.

