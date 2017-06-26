Buddy Hield named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings has been named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Sacramento acquired Hield, a guard, in February as part of a trade with New Orleans for DeMarcus Cousins. Hield joined the NBA as the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft. He finished the season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 29.1 minutes of playing time per game for the Kings.

Hield joins Joel Embiid and Dario Saric of the 76ers, Malcolm Brogdon of the Bucks and Willy Hernangomez of the Knicks on the All-Rookie First Team.

He is the 16th player in Kings franchise history, and the 11th during the Sacramento era, to earn an all-rookie team spot. Willie Cauley-Stein took a spot on the 2015-16 second team.