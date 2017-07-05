Golden 1 Center to host free watch party for Kings’ Summer League game

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:10 Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league Pause 4:05 Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league 4:01 Kings' Skal Labissiere more prepared for his second summer league 4:57 For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now 4:31 Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings 1:05 Harry Giles had a good feeling about Sacramento after his pre-draft workout 1:08 Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out 3:34 Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league 2:08 De'Aaron Fox is ready to get to work with Kings rookies who he actually already knows well 0:48 Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

He's also looking forward to working with coach Dave Joerger. Fox says on his visit to Sacramento before the draft that Joerger sat and broke down film with him. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee