Golden 1 Center to host free watch party for Kings’ Summer League game

Want to check out the newest Kings with fellow fans? Golden 1 Center has you covered.
Get your FREE tickets to Monday's Kings-Lakers Summer League Watch Party at @Golden1Center » https://t.co/JUCxaQyTHo pic.twitter.com/f3nwBR8Pil— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 5, 2017
The arena is hosting a watch party for the team’s Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Admission is free, but you must have a ticket – and only mobile phone passes are accepted.
The Kings begin Summer League play Friday against the Phoenix Suns, then face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday before the matchup with the Lakers. A 24-team tournament will be determined after those three games are played.
Barring injury, this will be the first matchup as pros between the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball – two of the first three point guards drafted last month. Ball went second overall and Fox was fifth. Philadelphia selected Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick.
