Twitter slams Lonzo Ball for sitting out Kings game, rematch with De’Aaron Fox

The highly anticipated rematch between Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will have to wait a bit longer.

According to USA Today’s Sam Amick, Ball will sit out Monday night’s NBA Summer League game to rest a sore groin. It’s not believed to be serious, but the Lakers are playing it safe with the No. 2 overall pick.

Lakers rookies Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart will also sit out Monday’s game, according to Los Anngeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli.

Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center and will be shown on ESPN3.

Fox, who dropped 39 points on Ball when Kentucky and UCLA met in the NCAA Tournament, tweeted his reaction to the news. He quickly deleted the tweet.

De'Aaron Fox's since-deleted tweet, presumably in reference to no rematch with Ball. pic.twitter.com/tnHVfOxAAw — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 10, 2017

While Fox only tweeted an emoji, the rest of Twitter wasn’t so kind to Ball: