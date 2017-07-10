The Kings' De'Aaron Fox is looking forward to Monday's game against Lonzo Ball and the Lakers as the summer league continues. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings

July 10, 2017 4:38 PM

Twitter slams Lonzo Ball for sitting out Kings game, rematch with De’Aaron Fox

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

The highly anticipated rematch between Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will have to wait a bit longer.

According to USA Today’s Sam Amick, Ball will sit out Monday night’s NBA Summer League game to rest a sore groin. It’s not believed to be serious, but the Lakers are playing it safe with the No. 2 overall pick.

Lakers rookies Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart will also sit out Monday’s game, according to Los Anngeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli.

Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center and will be shown on ESPN3.

Fox, who dropped 39 points on Ball when Kentucky and UCLA met in the NCAA Tournament, tweeted his reaction to the news. He quickly deleted the tweet.

While Fox only tweeted an emoji, the rest of Twitter wasn’t so kind to Ball:

