While Kings teammates are in Summer League, Willie Cauley-Stein paints in Vietnam

Willie Cauley-Stein thrives in the paint.
On and off the court.
The Kings center spent some time this offseason channeling his inner Bob Ross by traveling to Vietnam to work on his painting.
“I really enjoy the arts,” Cauley-Stein, 23, says in the video. “I started off doing a lot of Bob Ross paintings, just to get techniques down. ... Now I can paint anything at this point.”
He also plays well in the paint on the court. According to NBA.com, Cauley-Stein shot 116 for 181 (64.1 percent) in the key last season. Cauley-Stein will be entering his third NBA season in 2017-18.
Going back to his offseason hobby, he says in the video that he took art classes throughout his schooling and has done pieces featuring musicians Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley, and also one of The Joker villain from “Batman.”
While he enjoyed the lessons he learned in Vietnam, he says an artist should be comfortable with their own style.
“You really gotta believe in what you’re doing and just rock with it,” Cauley-Stein said.
