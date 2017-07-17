In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, the Thomas & Mack Center is shown Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007, on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The Kings social media team filmed a video asking Lakers fans about fabricated rookies.
In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, the Thomas & Mack Center is shown Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007, on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The Kings social media team filmed a video asking Lakers fans about fabricated rookies. Darrin Bush Associated Press File
In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, the Thomas & Mack Center is shown Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007, on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The Kings social media team filmed a video asking Lakers fans about fabricated rookies. Darrin Bush Associated Press File

Sacramento Kings

July 17, 2017 7:04 PM

Kings video trolls Lakers fans by asking them about rookies that don’t actually exist

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

Have you heard anything about Lakers rookies “Ned Stark” and “Shawn Carter”? News flash: they don’t actually exist.

But apparently, some Lakers fans were raving about them during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings posted a video on their Twitter account, asking Lakers fans about the fabricated rookies. Ned Stark is the name of a character in the popular TV series “Game of Thrones” and Shawn Carter is popular rapper Jay-Z’s real name.

Shahbaz Khan, the person who was the interviewer for the video, walked around the concourse at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas asking Lakers fans about the two “rookies.”

He got some pretty entertaining responses:

But Lakers fans didn’t hold back on Twitter in their responses to the video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Well, Jason March is sold on Jack Cooley. Here's what he has to say

Well, Jason March is sold on Jack Cooley. Here's what he has to say 1:13

Well, Jason March is sold on Jack Cooley. Here's what he has to say
Justin Jackson plans to work on everything prior to training camp 2:27

Justin Jackson plans to work on everything prior to training camp
De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters' 2:02

De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters'

View More Video