Kings video trolls Lakers fans by asking them about rookies that don’t actually exist

Have you heard anything about Lakers rookies “Ned Stark” and “Shawn Carter”? News flash: they don’t actually exist.
But apparently, some Lakers fans were raving about them during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings posted a video on their Twitter account, asking Lakers fans about the fabricated rookies. Ned Stark is the name of a character in the popular TV series “Game of Thrones” and Shawn Carter is popular rapper Jay-Z’s real name.
Shahbaz Khan, the person who was the interviewer for the video, walked around the concourse at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas asking Lakers fans about the two “rookies.”
He got some pretty entertaining responses:
We asked @Lakers fans in Vegas about their rookies that don’t exist… pic.twitter.com/Q6bSyXQKCB— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
But Lakers fans didn’t hold back on Twitter in their responses to the video.
Every kings fan will remember this man tho pic.twitter.com/iI27FsAs0f— yas (@wassup) July 18, 2017
How are the Kings doing in the tournament? Don't worry...I'll wait...lol #Lakers #LakersNation #LakersSummer pic.twitter.com/hqpfrfocnZ— OC-2-LA Sports 24/7 (@HTGomez) July 18, 2017
Yup, pic.twitter.com/upsCkH60Bi— Tony (@TTheTony_) July 18, 2017
