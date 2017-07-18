Kings unveil new Nike uniforms for 2017-18 season

During the offseason, the Sacramento Kings got a fresh start after drafting a four-player rookie class full of potential and signing three veterans to help mentor them.
To go along with that fresh start, the Kings will have new uniforms as well for the upcoming season.
The Kings unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday morning on Twitter. They will be manufactured by Nike.
Introducing the New Kings @Nike Uniforms » https://t.co/K3vurwHsZX pic.twitter.com/I7AuvmclGt— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
The “Icon Edition” of the Kings’ uniform is purple with silver and white accents. The “Association Edition” is white with silver and purple accents. Nike is also planning on adding an additional jersey inspired by the city the team plays in, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
The Kings also used augmented reality technology on the team’s app to unveil the uniforms. The app showed pictures of guard Garrett Temple in the new uniform and even allowed fans to take a selfie with him.
This is awesome @SacramentoKings! Go check out the Kings app to see the new Nike jerseys #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/sq9mFKarHQ— Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) July 18, 2017
The new uniforms will partly be made of recycled plastic bottles, according to Rovell. The Kings will also have the option of choosing a different home jersey, instead of the traditional white ones.
Sacramento is also one of nine teams that will have a corporate logo on their uniforms. The Blue Diamond Growers logo will still be featured on the upper left part of the jersey.
Below is a 360-degree view of both jerseys:
360-degree look at the Kings x @Nike Icon Edition Jersey pic.twitter.com/Uqfl4FtRni— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
360-degree view of the Kings x @Nike Association Edition Jersey pic.twitter.com/bZIYZFuV7f— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017
