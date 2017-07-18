Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrates three point basket against the Orlando Magic during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, March 13, 2017. Temple helped unveil the Kings new uniforms on the team’s app on Tuesday.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrates three point basket against the Orlando Magic during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, March 13, 2017. Temple helped unveil the Kings new uniforms on the team’s app on Tuesday. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings

July 18, 2017 4:07 PM

Kings unveil new Nike uniforms for 2017-18 season

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

During the offseason, the Sacramento Kings got a fresh start after drafting a four-player rookie class full of potential and signing three veterans to help mentor them.

To go along with that fresh start, the Kings will have new uniforms as well for the upcoming season.

The Kings unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday morning on Twitter. They will be manufactured by Nike.

The “Icon Edition” of the Kings’ uniform is purple with silver and white accents. The “Association Edition” is white with silver and purple accents. Nike is also planning on adding an additional jersey inspired by the city the team plays in, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The Kings also used augmented reality technology on the team’s app to unveil the uniforms. The app showed pictures of guard Garrett Temple in the new uniform and even allowed fans to take a selfie with him.

The new uniforms will partly be made of recycled plastic bottles, according to Rovell. The Kings will also have the option of choosing a different home jersey, instead of the traditional white ones.

Sacramento is also one of nine teams that will have a corporate logo on their uniforms. The Blue Diamond Growers logo will still be featured on the upper left part of the jersey.

Below is a 360-degree view of both jerseys:

