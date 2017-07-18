LaVar Ball says Lonzo didn’t purposely avoid De’Aaron Fox in NBA Summer League

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Laker rookie point guard Lonzo, has said that he can beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, that Lonzo is better than Warriors point guard and 2-time MVP Steph Curry and that he wants a billion dollars for a shoe deal for his three sons.
Now, he said that people would never hear about Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox, the No. 5 overall draft pick, without his son.
During an interview with Mark Willard and Chris Broussard on Fox Sports Radio on Sunday, the elder Ball didn’t hold back when asked if Lonzo ducked Fox in the NBA Summer League. Lonzo sat out the Kings-Lakers summer league game to nurse a sore groin.
“Duck De'Aaron Fox? Have you heard about De'Aaron Fox? Hell nah,” he said, according to Bleacher Report. “You can't hear about him unless he puts my boy's name in his mouth. He been doing all this stuff and ain't nobody been talking about him. So he and his dad gotta link themselves to us to be relevant. De'Aaron Fox had a whole season and the only thing they talk about is 39 points against Zo. You don't put Zo in a sentence, nobody cares about him."
After a brief pause, LaVar came after Fox again, according to CSN Bay Area.
“And the little white guy, what's his name, [Lakers guard Alex] Caruso, gave him a tailwhipping. Let's put that one out there. That boy outplayed him all day. All day," LaVar said.
The Lakers beat the Kings 95-92. Caruso finished with 18 points, nine assists and four steals in that game, according to ESPN.
Before the game, people joked on Twitter that Lonzo was scared of Fox. Fox dropped 39 points on Lonzo when Kentucky and UCLA met in the NCAA tournament.
In the Kings’ summer league game against the Lakers, Fox scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
