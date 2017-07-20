Kings to open preseason with home game against the Spurs

The Kings on Thursday announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a game at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings’ other home preseason game is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Road games are Oct. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs, Oct. 8 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 12 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Oct. 13 against the Golden State Warriors.
Here is the complete preseason schedule, as provided by the Kings. Home games are in bold:
DATE
OPPONENT
ARENA (CITY)
TIPOFF
Monday, Oct. 2
San Antonio
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)
7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
San Antonio
AT&T Center (San Antonio)
5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8
L.A. Lakers
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Portland
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)
7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
L.A. Clippers
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Warriors
Oracle Arena (Oakland)
7:30 p.m.
Comments