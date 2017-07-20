Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.
Sacramento Kings

Kings to open preseason with home game against the Spurs

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

July 20, 2017 11:58 AM

The Kings on Thursday announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a game at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings’ other home preseason game is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Road games are Oct. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs, Oct. 8 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 12 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Oct. 13 against the Golden State Warriors.

Here is the complete preseason schedule, as provided by the Kings. Home games are in bold:

DATE

OPPONENT

ARENA (CITY)

TIPOFF

Monday, Oct. 2

San Antonio

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

San Antonio

AT&T Center (San Antonio)

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

L.A. Lakers

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Portland

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

L.A. Clippers

Staples Center (Los Angeles)

7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Warriors

Oracle Arena (Oakland)

7:30 p.m.

  The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone

The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

 
