Sacramento Kings

Kings have winning look with their ‘gorgeous’ new uniforms

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 02, 2017 6:55 PM

The Kings seem to be winning the offseason.

From scoring high grades in the draft and free agency to showing signs of becoming a potential superteam, there’s a lot to be excited about in Sacramento.

Even their new uniforms are being crowned the best (so far) by a national network.

Yahoo! Sports has given the Kings an A for what they’ll wear on the court this season. It’s the highest grade of the nine teams that have released uniforms, all of which will be made by Nike.

“These are gorgeous,” Henry Bushnell writes. “The hue of purple on the Icon uniforms is perfect. The white-(gray)-purple color scheme just works. The Kings, weirdly, are doing things well these days!”

The team with the closest grade to the Kings is the Indiana Pacers, who received an A-minus.

Yahoo plans to update their grades as new uniforms surface.

 
Yahoo! Sports uniform grades

Here are the grades for the nine teams that have released their newest uniforms, from best to worst.

Kings, A

Indiana Pacers, A-

Charlotte Hornets, B+

Chicago Bulls, B+

Detroit Pistons, B

Philadelphia 76ers, B-

Oklahoma City Thunder, C

Portland Trail Blazers, C

Golden State Warriors, Inc.

